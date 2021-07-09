top-10-best-golf-games-for-iphone-and-android

Golf is an enjoyable pastime, but not everyone has time for a full 18 holes every time they want to unwind a the end of the day. Thankfully, there’s no end of golf games on iPhone and Android, which is why we’ve put together this list of the top ten best golf titles you can play on your smartphone devices. We’ve listed these games in no particular order. Each one is as good as the next.

10. WTG Golf: Free

As far as realism goes, WTG Golf packs a lot of it in. You’ll find real brands and courses as well as graphics and ball physics that make it feel like a much more visceral experience. It’s a free-to-play title, meaning there are microtransactions and those who can pay their way to victory. However, the game also features a plethora of PvE and PvP tournaments, including one that offers winners the chance to attend the US Open.

9. Desert Golfing: $1.99

For a near endless golfing experience, Desert Golfing provides the best value for money. Holes are set against an 8-bit desert, and players simply have to take their time getting balls into each one. It’s an incredibly simple game that you can pick up and play for 60-second sessions if needs be. There are thousands of holes to complete, and while there’s technically an end to the game, it could take you around 400 hours before you see that point.

8. PGA Tour Golf Shootout: Free

If you’re looking for a free-to-play game packed with regularly updated content to work through, PGA Tour Golf Shootout is it. The game features both single player and PvP modes and has a plethora of unlockables for you to chase across the weekly tournaments that pop up. This is much more of an arcade golf experience rather than a simulation title, but that just makes it better for short golf fixes between daily responsibilities.

7. Flick Golf Extreme: $2.99

Part of the Flick Golf series, Flick Golf Extreme is an arcade experience that plays a lot like the golfing titles you’ll see in bars. As the name suggests, this game is about flicking your screen to move the ball. The speed and accuracy of your flick will play out on-screen, making for some incredibly frustrating experiences if you’re not paying attention. But, while it’s not quite golf, it still scratches that golfing itch you might feel.

6. OK Golf: $2.99

Ok Golf is a much more complete experience than its visuals might suggest. There’s a glut of courses to work through, some of which have secret areas, as well as online multiplayer. If you don’t fancy playing golf, you can battle it out with a friend in various modes to keep things interesting. This is a game that doesn’t use clubs, instead opting for a finger control scheme that might put you off if you’re looking for an authentic experience.

5. Golf Battle: Free

If Speed Golf wasn’t your thing in Mario Golf: Super Rush, you might want to give Golf Battle a try. It’s a much more refined version of minigolf that players compete against one another in. The goal is to finish before one of the other five players, but skill still plays a big part in each match. There aren’t hundreds of clubs to choose from and unlock here, though there are optional extras to purchase with microtransactions if you want to pick up a few cosmetics.

4. Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade: Free

Don’t let the unreasonably long name fool you into thinking Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade is anything but a proper golf game. It’s all here, from clubs and obstacles to specific angles and wind speeds that all need to be accounted for in each shot. There’s even an in-game chat for the multiplayer game modes, meaning you can try to put your opponent off by sending dozens of messages at the last second before they swing. Unfortunately, there’s an energy system that requires you to pay if you want to play more than a couple of games in a row. However, you also have the option to watch ads if you’re desperate for more.

3. Golf Clash: Free

With a name like Golf Clash, it shouldn’t be a surprise that this is one of the most popular golf games on mobile devices today. The game combines the best part of MMOs with a core golf experience that culminates in a very enjoyable experience. The aiming and wind speed is all here, as well as that collection of cosmetics and clubs to mess around with. You can also compete against other players in PvP, take part in regular events, or head out for a few holes by yourself. For the price, there’s a lot on offer here.

2. Golf Master 3D: Free

If you’re looking for a golf experience on mobile that’s mainly based online, Golf Master 3D is the title for you. Multiplayer ios real-time, meaning you’ll be waiting for opponents to finish their turn before moving on with the game. There are fantastic prizes on offer if you manage to win a tournament, and you can even pick up powerups to make the game more interesting. Of course, this all comes with the caveat that it’s a free-to-play title, so expect to pay if you really want to up your game. If all you want is a good way to waste a couple of hours in the evening though, this is the perfect golf-shaped solution.

1. PGA Tour Fantasy Golf: Free

Fantasy Golf is exactly what you’d expect it to be, a fantasy football equivalent of golf for your phone. You’ll manage professional players and take them through tournaments, managing their clubs, brands, and so much more. It’s similar to Football Manager and F1 Manager, games that give you the buzz of seeing all of your plans pay off without relying on any actual in-game skill in the sport. If you want a far more analytical golfing experience, this is definitely the game for you.