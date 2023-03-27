Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player of Minecraft, you’ll always need a house to unwind at the end of the day. Fortunately, there are many options to choose from when it comes to building your dream house, and we’re listing the 10 best the top 10 best Minecraft Houses To Build in Minecraft.

Beach House

Image via Zaypixel’s YouTube

Living near the oceanside in real life might be expensive, but you can always get the experience through Minecraft. Building a beach house is fairly simple, as you’ll likely spend most of the time outside. Use wood to make the home’s exterior, and keep the interior open to enjoy the breeze.

Farmhouse

Screengrab via disruptive builds’s YouTube

Not every house has to be luxurious, and some players prefer a countryside lifestyle. A farmhouse is the best option for you if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of a city. It is also reasonably simple to build and requires less investment.

Hobbit Hole

Screengrab via Goldrobin’s Youtube

A hobbit hole is a charming and whimsical Minecraft house design inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic book, “The Hobbit.” It features a round entrance, a grassy roof, and a cosy interior perfect for relaxing and makes you feel like you are at The Shire.

Igloo

Screengrab via AdieCraft’s YouTube

An Igloo will keep you safe in the harsh snowy weather, and you can give it any shape you want. Of course, you will need to gather a large number of snow blocks for building an Igloo. To do so, simply put layers of snow on each other and then mine the resulting blocks with a shovel.

Modern House

Screengrab via WiederDude’s YouTube

Due to the fact that it embodies modern aesthetics, the majority of players would be familiar with its design. Typically, this home style has huge windows, open layouts, and simple furnishings. Players can experiment with various materials, such as glass and concrete, to design modern homes.

Nether House

Screengrab via Frowzy’s YouTube

While the Nether realm might not be an ideal location for setting up a house, the thrill of the region cannot be understated. Navigating the realm might be challenging, but you can build a cozy house using materials, Warped wood, and Crimson blocks.

Spruce Mansion

Screenshot by Gamepur

This beautiful mansion is made mainly of Spruce wood, giving it a sophisticated and elegant touch and exuding luxury. To build a spruce mansion in Minecraft, players will need to gather many spruce wood planks, logs, and stairs. They can also use other materials, such as stone bricks, glass panes, and iron blocks, to add more depth and detail to the mansion’s design.

Treehouse

Image via DiddiHD’s YouTube

A treehouse is every kid’s fantasy, and you can build one as your base in Minecraft. Although you can go for a basic treehouse, there are numerous options, and you can make it as fancy as you want. Generally, it features a wooden platform attached to a tree, with a ladder or staircase leading up to it. You can add windows, furniture, and decorations to make the treehouse feel like a cozy home.

Underground Base

Screengrab via disruptive builds’s YouTube

If you are someone that gets regularly attacked by enemies or have valuable resources to hide, an underground base might be the perfect home for you. Find a suitable location and dig down into the ground to create the base’s rooms and tunnels. You can then utilize materials, such as stone, cobblestone, and dirt, to create the walls and floors of their underground base.

Underwater House

Screengrab via Random Steve Guy’s YouTube

Create a modern house that is half submerged in water to experience the best of the aquatic life. Make sure you use large glass panels in your structure to not miss out on a wonderful experience.