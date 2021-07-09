Top 10 cutest Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has almost 400 villagers, from snooty to lazy, from purple to yellow, but who you actually want on your island… well that is a little more nuanced. Some may go for a theme, while others may just choose based on who they had in previous titles. But if you are going for all-out aesthetics, and you want the most adorable villagers in all of the land… we cut down that list for you. It wasn’t easy, but we hand-picked the top 11 (it was too close to pick 10) villagers you might want on your island to up the cuteness factor. Here are the 11 cutest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

11. June

Images via Nintendo

From the matching dress and accessory to the cute little haircut, this adorable little light brown Normal cub is so huggable is almost hurts.

10. Audie

Images via Nintendo

Fun in the summer sun is fully embraced by this Peppy fox. Technically Audie is a ‘wolf’ class villager, but she has the appearance of a fox, and loves to say “foxtrot”.

9. Judy

Images via Nintendo

Precious pastel fur, and sparkles in her eyes… Judy can win hearts as fast as her snooty personality might break them. This cub has a style all her own, and we are taking note.

8. Julia

Images via Nintendo

Beautiful feathers on are full display with this Snooty peacock. While technically an ostrich class, Julia takes on the appearance of a traditionally male peacock. Julia an adorable trans girl!

7. Sherb

Images via Nintendo

Sleepy, cute and bundled up in a sweater. This blue-haired lazy goat villager is almost too adorable to look at without gushing. We demand a plushie.

6. Cherry

Images via Nintendo

Cherry is cute in a different way than most of this list. She is more than just a black and red dog: She is the ultimate goth girl next door, and is the Sisterly (Uchi) type of villager.

5. Marshal

Images via Nintendo

Teeny. Tiny. Squirrel. Boy. Soft boy. Blushy baby. He may be Smug, giving him a gentlemanly personality, but how can you not want to pinch those little cheeks?

4. Julian

Images via Nintendo

Smug boys win hearts, and that is very true of Julian the unicorn. Julian is a blue unicorn (technically a horse-class villager, but has a horn) with an out of this world fashion sense.

3. Merengue

Images via Nintendo

Strawberries and cream on a pastel pink canvas. This Normal rhino is the sweetest chef in all of Animal Crossing: literally! Merengue’s strawberry is also her horn.

2. Raymond

Images via Nintendo

You knew this list wouldn’t happen without him on here. Raymond is the viral sensation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A Smug catboy. A cute little business man. You know, like, nya?

1. Tia

Images via Nintendo

…And here she is! The star of our thumbnail, and the star of our hearts. Tia is the cutest design in the entire game. She is a little Normal elephant villager in a black maid dress, with a head that looks like a white, yellow and blue teapot! Not only is she cute, her unique design makes her one of the most creative villager designs in the entire game. Everything about Tia’s design is absolute perfection, and absolute cuteness. Now, if only she would come to our island…