The Ultra League tier list in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – June 2021

Picking and choosing the correct team of Pokémon for your PvP battles in Pokémon Go can be difficult. When it comes to the Ultra League, it’s even more difficult if you don’t have the proper choices that have been boosted by XL candy or any legendary Pokémon that you can use. To make sure you’re making the best choices, we created a tier list for the Ultra League that you can utilize to create the best Ultra League Pokémon teams for Season 8.

You can only pick from three Pokémon to have in your team. Each of your Pokémon cannot exceed 2,500 CP. For the Ultra League, you can use any Pokémon, so long as they do not exceed that 2,500 CP cap. For your three Pokémon, you’ll be picking a Lead, a Switch, and a Closer for your team, each of them serving a purpose to defeat any opponent you face in the Battle League.

The Ultra League tier list

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon in your team will be the first one you use in a fight. They want to be a bulky option, capable of standing alone in a battle, but they might rely on a single shield to keep them up.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow, Alolan Ninetales, Articuno, Cresselia, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, Shadow Nidoqueen, Talonflame A Drifblim, Giratina (Altered), Lapras, Mandibuzz, Meganium, Scrafty, Steelix, Swampert B Charizard, Clefable, Forretress, Mewtwo (Armored), Shadow Drapion, Shadow Politoed, Shadow Zapdos, Umbreon C Flygon, Ho-Oh, Likilicky, Primeape, Regirock, Shadow Gliscor, Skarmory, Suicune D Alolan Muk, Gyarados, Hypno, Lucario, Lugia, Obstagoon, Snorlax, Venusaur

These will be Pokémon choices that you want to have enough bulk to last in a fight, but they also want to have a suitable amount of attack power to knock out most Pokémon they face. The fewer weaknesses they have, the better they’ll be. Don’t be afraid to use at least one shield on them.

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon is the choice in your roster that you swap in when your lead Pokémon is being countered or is fighting against one of their weaknesses. You want to treat your Switch Pokémon in your team as the glass cannon, capable of defeating any Pokémon they face.

Tier Pokémon S Cresselia, Mew, Politoed, Registeel, Shadow Abomasnow, Shadow Suicune, Swampert, Zangoose A Alolan Ninetales, Drifblim, Lapras, Shadow Muk, Shadow Nidoqueen, Shadow Snorlax, Skuntank, Umbreon B Dragalge, Drapion, Genesect (Burn), Machamp, Meganium, Pelipper, Regice, Shadow Magnezone, C Clefable, Crustle, Excadrill, Gengar, Hypno, Lugia, Roserade, Steelix D Aromatisse, Milotic, Seaking, Shadow Crobat, Shadow Poliwrath, Shadow Scizor, Talonflame, Tangrowth

If you’re using your Switch Pokémon, they’re going to be geared to cut through any opponent they face. You can work them to become the counter to any Pokémon that would be your Lead Pokémon’s weaknesses if you prefer. You want to reserve at least one, potentially two, shields for this Pokémon.

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon in your roster will be the final one you use. You want it to be the one with the largest bulk and will have the best defenses.

Tier Pokémon S Cresselia, Galarian Stunfisk, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Steelix A Alolan Muk, Blastoise, Heracross, Hitmontop, Shadow Venusaur, Skarmory, Swampert, Talonflame B Alomomola, Escavalier, Hitmonchan, Ludicolo, Mewtwo (Armored), Sirfetch’d, Typhlosion, Umbreon C Banette, Excadrill, Gengar, Jellicent, Kingdra, Lapras, Shadow Zapdos, Uxie D Dragalge, Lanturn, Melmetal, Pidgeot, Poliwrath, Serperior, Snorlax, Zekrom

When you use your Closer Pokémon, you have no other options on your roster. Because it’s your final Pokémon, you want to make sure it can stand by itself without assistance from any shields or any other Pokémon in your team.