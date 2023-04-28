Warframe: The Duviri Paradox Walkthrough – Quests, The Undercroft & Secrets

The Duviri Paradox is one of the most mind-bending expansions Waframe has ever received. It puts players into the shoes of a human trapped in a simulation known as Duviri. This world is an endless cycle of punishment, with the human being killed and reborn repeatedly. That is until a paradox that could be linked to the Tenno appears. Unlike many MMO expansions, Duviri aims at newcomers and hardcore Wafframe fans alike. It can be approached as the first thing you do in the game or left until you’ve explored the rest of the Warframe universe, playing the content through in order.

Developer Digital Extremes has struck a balance with The Duiviri Paradox by providing a new roguelite game mode that feels quintessentially Warframe. Players explore Duviri as a human, enhancing their abilities by competing objectives, before diving into The Undercroft. This is where Warframe players get to use their Warframes and play around with the more traditional gameplay they expect from the title. This walkthrough covers everything you need to know about the new expansion. From how the moment-to-moment to gameplay works to the aspects you’ll only start to play with when you’ve finished the main story and are hungry for more.

Warframe: The Duviri Paradox Walkthrough

The Duviri Paradox adds a new open world and game mode to Warframe for players to explore. It’s a roguelite adventure with a Warframe twist, requiring you to work through objectives to earn upgrades, known as Decrees, before jumping into The Undercroft to use a Warframe to fight off waves of enemies like a true space ninja. Duviri also acts as an alternate path for getting into Warframe, showing players the basics before putting them into any endgame loops. Below, we’ve listed all of our useful guides you can use to help yourself in Duviri.

How to Start The Duviri Paradox

If you’re a new player, you can start The Duviri Paradox as soon as you load the latest version of Warframe. You’ll be presented with two ways to start the game, The Warframe Path or The Paradox Path. Choose The Paradox Path to start The Duviri Paradox because you can return to the Warframe content later. If you’re an experience Warframe player with an hour or so at least under your belt, you’ll find a new Quest in your Codex. Start this Quest and then go to the navigation screen. You can select The Duviri Paradox from the banner in the top right-hand corner.

What is The Undercroft?

The Undercroft is a dungeon that exists within Duviri. When you enter it, you’ll have to complete a set of objectives that usually involve killing enemies. For example, you may need to establish and protect mining devices, kill a specific number of enemies, or gather a particular resource. This is also the only place you’ll get to use a Warframe in Duviri, and it’s where most of the Decrees you gather on the surface will come into play. You’ll need to create builds that benefit both the human character you play as and your Warframe when beating up Dax in The Undercroft.

All Trailers for The Duviri Paradox

With the Official Music Video for Warframe: The Duviri Paradox, Digital Extremes wanted to showcase the new open world players will be exploring. The music is half of the atmosphere, adding to the feel of Duviri, regardless of what the world state is. Even without the gameplay, this trailer packs in some of the best music in the game’s history, making for a lovely backing track to a quick five-minute task.

The official Warframe: The Duviri Paradox gameplay trailer was released on the same day as the expansion showcasing the gameplay players can expect to find when they load it up, helping them understand what they’re in for.

With the visions of Duviri trailer, Digital Extremes put gameplay front and center alongside the ever-changing weather and world state of Duviri. As we know now, these changes are based on the region’s tyrannical rule’s emotions.

The official cinematic trailer for The Duviri Paradox expansion is the full opening cutscene players see when they load it up in Warframe. It’s a wonderful dance between the brutal in-game reality and the atmosphere Warframe always manages to nail with its eccentric characters.

A second cinematic trailer put new music to The Duviri Paradox. While it didn’t show anything new, it set the tone for the expansion.

Digital Extremes also gave fans a look at The Duviri Paradox expansion during a developer stream. However, they didn’t go into so much detail that they spoiled it.

The Duviri Paradox’s cinematic reveal trailer was the first glimpse players were ever given. Looking back, it gives away a few gameplay elements, but no one had any idea what they were in for at the time.