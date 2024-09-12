Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 offers a solid arsenal of primary, secondary, and melee weapons. Each weapon excels in specific situations but may fall short in others. To maximize your effectiveness, it’s best to choose weapons that perform well in most scenarios. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of the 7 best weapons in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 that you should try.

Recommended Videos

Multi-Metla

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

If you have been playing with the Heavy Class in the PvE of Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, then you must equip the Multi-Melta gun. This weapon performs very close to the Melta Rifle but is shy on base ammo compared to its bigger brother.

As a close-range weapon, Multi-Melta shreds Tyranids and is most likely to eliminate a couple of them if you fire at point-blank range. You will also burn targets as you fire so this makes Multi-Melta an excellent gun to put elite enemies on fire.

Auto Bolt Rifle

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Auto Bolt Rifle is the go-to weapon you will mostly find on Ultramarines in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. Even if you do not pick this weapon in your loadout, you will find plenty of these lying around as you play missions.

The best part of using an Auto Bolt Rifle is the higher magazine size, more ammo, and excellent accuracy. The damage is not great as compared to the weapons mentioned in this list but that is not why we think Auto Rifle is the best weapon in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

The ability to worry less about running out of ammo and constant shooting and eliminating hordes are the two main reasons we put this weapon on this list.

Melta Rifle

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

There are moments when you fight Tyranids in a tight space. In situations like these, auto rifles, carbines, and sniper rifles are less effective when compared to the Melta Rifle.

This thermal weapon sets its targets ablaze very quickly. Each round fired hits like a shotgun pellet and the Metla Rifle is by far the best weapon for crowd control in close combat of Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

The only downside to using this weapon as your primary gun is the limited ammo count. So make your shots count whenever you are up close and personal with Tyranids.

Heavy Bolter

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Heavy Bolter is a two-handed weapon that fires like an LMG but each round packs a punch like a shotgun. The weapon has decent damage and the rate of fire increases as you continue shooting.

The reason I consider the Heavy Bolter as the best weapon in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 is the sheer firepower, no reload requirement and you can use this as a melee weapon too. This is an excellent weapon when it comes to holding a point and eliminating Tyranids before they even reach your squad.

Even though there is no ammo reloading, you still need to manage the overheating element. Otherwise, the weapon will be out of service for some time if it overheats.

Las Fusil

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Las Fusil is the cranked-up version of the Bolt Sniper Rifle, except it comes with a much smaller ammo count and packs nearly double the damage. Keeping the ammo reserve in mind, you will constantly need to manage the ammunition while running with the Las Fusil as your primary weapon.

The best case use of Las Fusil is to take down bigger enemies quickly and let your teammates focus on smaller ones. One precise headshot with Las Fusil will most likely put any enemy into an execution state, and this alone makes this gun one of the best weapons in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

Bolt Sniper Rifle

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

While sniper rifle is not everyone’s forte, if you love this playstyle then you need to run with a Bolt Sniper Rifle as your primary weapon. The gun comes with a slow rate of fire but makes up for it in the damage department.

You can use the Bolt Sniper Rifle to clear out an aggressive approaching Tyranid swarm but that is not what this weapon is for. The best case for using this weapon is to defeat elite enemies easily and manage the crowd effectively.

The Bolt Sniper Rifle is especially useful on higher difficulty levels while playing PvE. Eliminating elite enemies should be a priority as it makes killing the rest of the smaller foes an easier task.

Plasma Incinerator

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

With a wide variety of weapons, the Plasma Incinerator is by far the best weapon in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. It has two firing modes that make this weapon extremely useful in all sorts of bad situations.

You can use the standard rate of fire where the gun fires plasma rounds at a higher rate of fire. This is excellent for eliminating an approaching crowd or melting a single target such as a furious Lictor or Carnifex.

On the other hand, you can charge each round and unleash a bigger plasma energy onto a target. The plasma-charged round has massive splash damage so this firing mode can be reserved for crowd control, such as moments when Tyranids climb a wall to reach you. Just charge the plasma round and fire at the horde, it will eliminate most and crumble the ascent of others.

That is everything you need to know about the best weapons in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. Before you go, I recommend checking out Top 6 Best Classes In Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, How Long Is Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2? and the PC Save File Location of this game.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy