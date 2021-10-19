What are Behind the Scenes collectibles in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age?

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is a combat-free experience that uses the same game engine as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to allow you to explore the game’s world, learn about history, and get some insight into the development of the game. In this guide, we’ll explain what the Behind the Scenes collectibles are so you understand why you should interact with them.

What are Behind the Scenes collectibles?

The Behind the Scenes collectibles in Discovery Tour: Viking Age are insights into the development of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There are several scattered throughout each mission in the game, and all of them will give you a tidbit of information about a specific aspect of the main game. For example, the Designing Stavanger Behind the Scenes collectible details how Ubisoft designed the first town players ever set foot in.

The best part of Behind the Scenes collectibles is that they’re fully voiced by Shaun Hastings. The character is voiced by Danny Wallace and has been since Assassin’s Creed 2, adding a richer feel to each Behind the Scenes entry that you collect as he reads them out to you throughout your new adventure. To hear Shaun tell you about each one, you need to tap the button to learn more about it after collecting it.