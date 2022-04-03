What are Kwartz crystals in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The Chaos Chamber dungeons can get a bit…chaotic. While running through this randomized dungeon, you will face tough enemies, minibosses, and bosses that can devastate your health bar. Amongst all this chaos, you will find some interesting items. One of these items is Kwartz crystals. These crystals are useful if you want to go the extra mile and get good loot. Here is everything you need to know about Kwartz crystals in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

One of the biggest parts of the Chaos Chamber is the hundreds of crystals you will pick up from defeating enemies and completing encounters. These crystals are used during your Chaos Chamber run to get blessings, ammo, health, and loot. The more of these crystals you gather, the more you can buy. You can get more crystals by completing challenges and obtaining curses from the Dragon Lord.

One of the challenges you can complete to get more crystals is destroying Kwartz crystals. These crystals are very large and stand out amongst other items in the background. When you place your reticle on one of these crystals, you will see that it has a health bar. Destroy one of these crystals and an enemy will pop out. Not just any enemy, a high-tier enemy. These enemies are much tougher than the normal ones in the encounter and sometimes have multiple health bars. Defeating one of these enemies will get you a ton of crystals to spend on stuff for your run. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for these crystals next time you’re in a Chaos Chamber run.