What are Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Reality Augments are a brand new feature introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and likely to remain in the game for the long-term, assuming they prove popular. They’re basically perks that give you a buff of some kind, usually something quite specific.

Related: How much XP is needed for each level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

The Reality Augments feature launched with a total of 22 Reality Augments, and their effects range from temporarily marking enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow (Bloodhound) to giving every vehicle you drive unlimited fuel (Supercharged). Very few of the Reality Augments give you a general buff, like +5 damage or +25 health, they’re pretty much all help you with one particular aspect of the game, so it’s important to select Reality Augments carefully in order to assemble a winning Reality Augment loadout.

How to get Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t have to find Reality Augments, or buy them, or earn them with XP, or earn them by getting eliminations or completing objectives, or anything like that. Every player in the match gets a Reality Augment at timed intervals. You’ll know you’re about to get a Reality Augment because a timer on the right-hand side of the screen will start counting down from 10. When that timer reaches ), you can press right on the D-pad to open the holographic Reality Augment menu, from which you can choose from two randomly generated Reality Augments. If you don’t like the two Reality Augment options on offer, you can reroll to generate two more. Your first reroll is free, but subsequent rerolls will cost 100 Gold Bars, so think carefully not just about your choice of Reality Augment, but about whether or not it’s worth gambling on a reroll.

Reality Augments are a great way to finally let Fortnite players build loadouts that are more than just weapons and items in your inventory. There are now a huge range of ways to create effective synergies between your Reality Augments and your equipment, adding a whole new layer of skill and strategy to the game.