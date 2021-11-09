What are the floating glowing orbs in Blue Reflection: Second Light?

The first location you visit in Blue Reflection: Second Light is The Faraway. This area is packed with enemies and strange floating glowing orbs. At first, it can be pretty overwhelming and difficult to understand what you need to do. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to explain what the floating glowing orbs are.

What are the floating glowing orbs?

Screenshot by Gamepur

These floating glowing orbs are resources. There are dozens of items each orb could potentially be, but you won’t know exactly what they are until you pick them up. The round glowing orbs are usually crafting resources like Bread Berries, which can be used to make food back at the school. Occasionally, you’ll come across golden orbs. These contain rarer items like Eggs or can give you a bundle of smaller items.

Finally, there are spiked glowing orbs that appear in certain situations. These are memories that are associated with someone in your party. You’ll come across these as part of the story, but if you want to get the most out of the game, you’ll want to find all of them.

Regardless of the type of floating glowing orb, we recommend that you pick up as many of them as you can. This will help you when completing side quests, crafting, and doing several other things that require certain numbers of specific items later in the game.