Will Forspoken be coming to Xbox consoles? Answered

Since its initial announcement, Forspoken is a title that has constantly been mired in controversy. Aside from the questionable dialogue choices written into its script, Square Enix’s decision to make their title a PlayStation and PC exclusive was one that predictably didn’t go down too well with Xbox players. Now that the game has been released, however, some fans have become curious as to when they’ll be able to play it on Microsoft’s console. Here’s what we know about its possible availability on Xbox.

Related: Forspoken breaks the Square Enix mold with magic, parkour, and emotion but misses some fundamentals – Review

Is Forspoken going to be on Xbox consoles?

Unfortunately, Forspoken won’t be arriving on Xbox consoles any time soon since the Square Enix title was announced as a two-year timed exclusive for the PC and the PS5. According to a promotional trailer from Sony, the earliest that it could become available for the Xbox is on January 24, 2025. This also means that the game won’t be available on Game Pass, Microsoft’s popular video game subscription service, until that time.

Related: Who is the Cuff voice actor in Forspoken? Vambrace voice actor

It’s worth noting, though, that Square Enix themselves are yet to issue an announcement regarding Forspoken’s future availability on other consoles. However, the Japanese gaming giant has often included many of its most prominent titles within Xbox and Switch catalogs, which means that it may only be a matter of time before they make an official statement.

With this in mind, if you’re looking to play the divisive magic parkour title from Square Enix, you’ll either have to get a PS5 or a PC in order to do so. Funnily enough, Forspoken is currently available for purchase on the Xbox store for the PC so technically, you can play it on the Xbox right now.