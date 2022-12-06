What are the Override Frequency consumables in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph?

The Season of the Seraph is happening right now in Destiny 2. There are plenty of activities for you to complete, earning several new weapons, armor, and loot that you will use for the next few weeks. Many of the activities now reward you with unique currency, such as Resonate Stem. In addition, you’ll receive an Override Frequency if you use it with a Resonance Amp. Here’s what you need to know about the Override Frequency consumables in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph.

What to do with the Override Frequency consumbles

During the Season of the Seraph, these items do not appear in your inventory. However, the item you used it on, the Resonance Amp, will not have a unique connection to something that you want to go out and locate. For us, we received the code “Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash.” This is pointing to a distinct direction on the moon, and we can unlock a reward when we reach that location.

Some Destiny 2 players may recognize these consumables from when Ana had them as an item for a special quest, the Nascent Dawn. However, for Season of the Seraph, the Resonant Stems serve a different purpose, pointing you to different directions in the solar system for you to check out unique areas. Although you do not have an item available in your inventory for the Override Frequency, they point you in the direction of where you need to go, and you have to decipher the code that is being shared in the message on your Resonance Amp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might want to look around with other Guardians in the area who are also attempting to track down these locations and items.