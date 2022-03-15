What are Those Who Live in Death in Elden Ring?

Like other FromSoftware games, Elden Ring is filled with characters who speak in cryptic manners, employing all sorts of eloquently worded phrases. Upon meeting D, Hunter of the Dead, he’ll tell you that he specializes in hunting “Those Who Live in Death,” and item descriptions for certain weapons will let you know if a weapon is effective against that same group. But what or who exactly are “Those Who Live in Death?”

In short, it’s simply a fancy way of saying “undead.” If you have a weapon that’s effective against “Those Who Live in Death,” that means that it works best against undead enemies, such as skeleton soldiers, Tibia Mariners, and ghosts.

You’re most likely to find Deathroot — a key item necessary to get exclusive items from the Beast Clergyman — when fighting against bosses that live in death, such as the Tibia Mariners. If you’ve obtained the Beast Eye from the Beast Clergyman, you’ll receive an on-screen notification anytime you’re near an enemy or treasure chest containing Deathroot, indicating that Those Who Live in Death are nearby. However, not every undead enemy you come across will carry Deathroot; it’s quite rare.

Elden Ring is a massive game with a lot of weapons, items, and NPCs to find. If you’re wondering where to find all of the Walking Mausoleums, how to beat Tarnished-Eater Anastasia, or where to find the Harp Bow, check out our coverage on this open-world game.