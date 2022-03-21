What do the Red and Blue lines on Fortnite’s map mean in Chapter 3 Season 2? Answered

One of the things that make Fortnite so appealing is the consistent updates that introduce different game modes and wrinkles to the gameplay of the battle royale shooter. The most recent update brought major changes to Fortnite, including a lack of building mode and new ways to get around the game.

Loading up the map will showcase one of these changes. The Fortnite map now has a series of red and blue lines circling different areas of the map, confusing many players. If you’re wondering what these new features mean, we’ve got you covered.

What are the red and blue lines on the Fortnite map?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has given the map over to two competing factions. Areas within the red lines are controlled by IO while the areas within the blue lines are controlled by the Resistance. That means that you’ll find specific enemies and weapons within different areas of the map depending on who is controls it.

IO controlled areas will have IO Blimps, IO Titan Tanks, IO Guards, and Siege Cannons

will have IO Blimps, IO Titan Tanks, IO Guards, and Siege Cannons Resistance controlled areas will have Armored Battle Buses, Sentry Guards, Turrets, and caches of weapons to find.

Neither area is necessarily friendly and players will need to venture into both to complete certain missions and objectives, so the lines are more to give players an idea of what to expect as they explore a region.