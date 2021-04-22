What does elope mean in BitLife and how does it work?

When you marry someone in BitLife, you can spend as much time with them as you want, creating a family, supporting each other, and doing various activities you’d expect from any happy couple. When you’re a bit younger, and you’re not married, you have the option to choose to elope with each other. You can also choose to do this in BitLife. While it has more context to do this with a younger character when dating someone.

The option to elope with a character you’re in a relationship with is always available in the menu when you click on them. It will only appear if you have not married them. When you are married, the option disappears. Even if you are under 18, you won’t be able to elope, either.

The only time you can elope is when you’re above the age of 18, you’re dating another character, and the two of you agree to marry. When you elope, the two of you are immediately married, and you don’t have to plan a ceremony, inviting a bunch of people, and waste money on anything connected to it. You might end up with a partner who prefers to do things the old fashioned way, and would rather have a wedding.

Basically, picking the ‘elope’ option with a partner means that the two of you want to be married, but you’d rather avoid the big ceremony surrounding the event. For those who don’t want to pay too much to get married, this is a good alternative, and you can do it at any time you and your partner are above the age of 18.