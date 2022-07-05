What does feeding the Baby White Cohoot do in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter is no stranger to wild and deadly creatures lurking around every corner. It’s also no stranger to fun and adorable critters that players can help and befriend. Palicos, Palamutes, and the Cahoot are all friendly pets in Monster Hunter Rise. Sunbreak adds some snow-colored Cahoots that reside in the Elgado hub, and this guide breaks down how to find and feed the Baby White Cahoot.

Finding the Baby White Cahoot

Finding this elusive but friendly creature can prove difficult if you don’t know where to look. This guide will begin in the new Elgado hub area. When you first load into this hub area, you should be facing the archway leading to the Admirals quarters. Follow the red arrow into the next room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first enter the next area, look for a curved set of stairs leading to a dead end. Climb the steps, then turn around and look at the wooden platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the wooden platform in your sights, use your wirebug to jump onto that platform. This platform has your Cahoots nearby. Climb the ladder against the wall to prepare for the next leap of faith.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This platform has your Cahoots nest nearby. Feel free to loot it after every mission for a collection of valuable items. Climb the ladder against the wall to prepare for the next leap of faith.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This platform pictured above will be the final platform to jump onto. Make sure you have both wirebugs ready, as this jump is a big one. If you fall, repeat the steps and get back to this step. Once you reach this platform, you will find the Baby White Cahoot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the Baby White Cahoot, you can walk up t it and feed it. This will let you feed it, and the Cahoot will respond with cute hearts to show its approval. Nothing else of note occurs when you feed the Cahoot, but this location is later used in a sidequest.