What does Focus do in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is the kind of game where you will find a new enemy at every corner. Some of them are easy to defeat, while others will make you go through hell. To defeat them, you need to make your character strong by investing in attributes and stats. However, there is one stat that many players don’t pay any attention to, and it’s called Focus. In this guide, we are going to explain what Focus does in Elden Ring.

What is the Focus stat in Elden Ring?

While the primary stats in Elden Ring are HP, FP, and Stamina, there are some other ones that you need to invest in. This is because the enemies you’ll encounter will deal different types of damage, and you need to be prepared for all of them. As for Focus, it increases your resistance against Sleep and Madness effects. In other words, it acts as a defensive stat.

Now, it is important to remember that there aren’t many enemies that inflict sleep or madness through their attacks. However, you will still encounter them at some point, especially after you have made significant progress in the game. When enemies inflict Sleep on your character, he will fall asleep for 60 seconds or until the enemy hits him. As for Madness, this makes your character lose FP and take damage for as long as the effect is there.

How to increase Focus in Elden Ring?

To increase Focus, you need to invest in the Mind stat. As you increase it, your character’s resistance against Sleep and Madness effects will increase. However, make sure that you don’t overdo this, as you need to invest in other stats as well. And for those wondering, the soft cap for the Mind stat is 55. Furthermore, you can also boost Focus through different items, which include: