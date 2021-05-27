What does Mita Movo Lata mean in Genshin Impact

With the Mimi Tomo event underway in Genshin Impact, players are trying to track down the Unusual Hilichurl. People who can find him and defeat him in a fight will earn some nice rewards, including upgrade materials and Primogems. There are a few steps to finding the Unusual Hilichurl each day, and players will need to figure out some Hilichurl phrases to do it.

Ella Musk will give players the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. The first Hilichurl they find that is willing to speak to them will use the phrase “Mita Movo Lata”, and players will need to use the book to figure out what it means.

The direct translation for this phrase is actually “meat in the water”, and the Hilichurl is referring to fish or crab, or any other type of food that is an animal and comes from the water. Players will need to interact with the Hilichurl and select some fish or crab meat from their inventory and give it to them to move on to the next part.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. If you need help with any other part of the first day of the event, we have a full guide on the Mini Tomo Day 1 to help you out.