What does Unbound mean in Fortnite?

While playing Fortnite, you need to have your controls working properly. If you don’t, you are looking at having a distinct disadvantage against someone else who has all of their tools at their disposal. The issue could simply be that your controls are unbound. If you are having problems trying to find out what that means, we have an answer for you. Here is what unbound means.

If your controls are unbound, that means that you currently do not have a key or button set to that action. For example, if you go to press the button or key to jump and your player does nothing, your settings likely have nothing set for you to be able to do that.

To check if you have any controls unbound, first go to Settings and tab over to either Keyboard Controls or Wireless Controller. On Keyboard Controls, you can go down the entire list and see everything that is set to a key. If a spot is blank, you can select it then press a key to place it there. Keep in mind that a key you press that is already set to something will replace what was previously there.

For Wireless Controller settings, you can see a set of preset controls on the left. Select Custom and choose the input you want to change if you would rather make your own. You will get a list of commands you can set to that button. If you do not like the changes you made to either side, you can quickly reset it to default and start over.