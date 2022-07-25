What is a Character Ticket in MultiVersus? Answered

MultiVersus is a 2D fighting game that features a variety of Warner Bros. characters, pitted in matches with the goal of knocking one another off of platforms. As is the case with many brawler games over the years, there is a sizeable roster of characters to pick from and master. And with the very clear likelihood (or rather, certainty) of that roster expanding, you might be wondering how to collect all of them quickly. Your first step may be to earn Character Tickets in MultiVersus — here’s how.

MultiVersus character acquisition

You start off with four base characters unlocked in MultiVersus and earn one more after completing the tutorial. From that point on, you will have to slowly grind out Coins by fighting in matches to buy new characters for your roster. These cost from 2000 to 3000 Coins, and you will be earning a few dozen after each match, plus a small amount for completing daily missions.

This means that getting new characters to play with is a fairly slow and grindy process if you play casually — at best, a new character would be unlocked every few days. But there is a way to circumvent that by obtaining Character Tickets.

What are Character Tickets and how to get them?

Character Tickets are special tokens that you get for purchasing one of the three Founder’s Packs that are available in the store of your gaming platform of choice. They each come packed with a number of Character Tickets, which can be redeemed to allow you to immediately unlock your chosen characters.

So for example, if you had your sights set on getting Arya Stark, instead of grinding 3000 Coins to get her, you would redeem one of your Character Tickets and get the deadly assassin as easily as that.

Related: All leaked and datamined characters coming to Multiversus

As previously mentioned, currently the only way of getting Character Tickets is by purchasing one of the Founder’s Packs. There are three options: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. They come at three hefty price points, but among other goodies, they provide 15, 20, and 30 Character Tickets, respectively.

Note that there are at the time of writing of this article only 16 characters in total in MultiVersus. This means that with the Premium Founder’s Pack offering 30 Character Tickets, we will likely see at least double that number of characters in the future.