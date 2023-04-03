What is Fortnite Geoguessr? explained

With how popular Fortnite has become, it’s only natural that there is plenty of fan-made content based on the massively popular Battle Royale, including fan-made games like Fortnite Geoguessr. If you haven’t been paying attention to popular Twitch Streamers or Fortnite much, you are likely not sure what Fortnite Geoguessr is or how to play it. But don’t you worry; we’ve put together this guide to break down what Fortnite Geoguessr is and how you can play it yourself.

Related: Can you play Fortnite Creative 2.0 on console?

What is Fortnite Geoguessr?

For those unfamiliar, Geoguesser is a browser-based puzzle game that involves dropping players somewhere in the real world, and they must find out where they are as quickly as possible. It usually involves using Google Maps Street View and lets players move around their location to search for clues like signs, landmarks, or distinct cultural features to figure out their location. The closer they are to the correct position and location, the more points they score.

In the case of Fortnite Geoguesser, it’s the same concept and execution, only it uses the maps and locations from every season and chapter of Fortnite. There are currently 27 different maps for players to choose from, ranging from the very first map up to the previous season, so there are plenty of options for players. Like regular Geoguesser, the game features singleplayer and multiplayer options, so you can play with friends or go solo.

Related: The rarest Fortnite skins

How to play Fortnite Geoguesser

Playing Fortnite Geoguesser is simple. You need to head to a website called lostgamer.io/fortnite, and you’ll be presented with all your options for how you want to play. The game is also free and played in your browser, so there should be no need to install or download anything. Once you have chosen your preferred map, chapter, and season, you’ll have a few options to play with to get your desired game, including the game length, time limit, and toggle the pan, zoom, and move functions to add a bit more challenge. Once you have selected your preferred settings, hit start game, and you’ll be dropped and begin playing.

That said, other versions of Geoguesser players can explore, including Elden Ring, so maybe check out some of the other offerings on the site too!