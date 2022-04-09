What is the best hitting view in MLB The Show 22? Answered

In MLB The Show 22, there is no shortage of various hitting views that you can take while you are at the plate. Finding the right view can help you feel more comfortable when the pitch is coming in, help you determine whether to swing or not, and help you make better contact for higher exit velocities. Here are our recommendations for best hitting views in MLB The Show 22.

There are a ton of hitting views you can choose from. Whatever you go with, make sure it is something that you are comfortable with. Many people prefer something closer to the plate so that you can see the ball better as it is coming in. This will take away from the presentation of seeing the hitter clearly, but may improve your performance. Whatever you decide to go with, we highly recommend staying away from any that put the camera behind the pitcher.

Offset Zoom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Offset Zoom brings you close to the zone but angles the camera slightly to give you a better look at the path the pitch will come in.

Strike Zone 1, 2, or 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three Strike Zone hitting views that decide how close you are to the zone. This gives you a great view of the pitch coming in and is a very popular look at the game on the offensive side.

Zoom

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you might imagine, Zoom is a zoomed-in view that brings you closer to the batter’s box.