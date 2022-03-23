What is the exact release time of Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Ghostwire: Tokyo will have you playing as Akito alongside KK, and spirit possessing his body, as the two attempt to rid Shibuya of a deadly fog and battle against multiple supernatural enemies. If you’re keen to jump into the game as quickly as possible, you’ll want to learn the exact release time for the game. Here’s what you need to know about the exact release time of Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Ghostwire will be available on the PlayStation 5 and PC through Steam. You’ll get early access to the game for those playing on the PlayStation 5 and pre-ordered the deluxe edition. You’ll be able to play it on March 22, three days ahead of the March 25 release date. The early release date is only available to PlayStation 5 owners.

The standard release time for Ghostwire: Tokyo is much closer to the actual release date. The game will be releasing at midnight for PlayStation 5 players on March 25. Here’s a full breakdown of all the times Ghostwire will be releasing for PC.

JST: Midnight, March 25

KST: Midnight, March 25

UTC+7: 10 PM, March 24

GST: 4 AM, March 25

AST: 3 AM, March 25

EET: 2 AM, March 25

CET: 1 AM, March 25

COT: 11 PM, March 24

EDT: Midnight, March 25

CDT: 11 PM, March 24

PDT: 9 PM, March 24