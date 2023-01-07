What is the invisible obstacle in your way on PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of unique mechanics you may encounter while playing Pokémon Go, and they’re not entirely explained to you. One mechanic has to do with an invisible object blocking your path at a PokéStop, preventing you from receiving items. Here’s what you need to know about what to do when there’s an invisible obstacle in your way at a PokéStop in Pokémon Go.

Why is there an invisible object on PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

If there’s an invisible object sitting on your PokéStop, it will likely turn out to be Kecleon. It’s how this Pokémon appears in the mobile game. When this happens, you won’t be able to collect the items until you get Kecleon to jump off the PokéStop. You do this by tapping on the invisible location at the PokéStop and bringing it to appear in front of you, enabling you to catch this Pokémon.

Kecleon will not be entirely invisible. However, it will mostly be pretty clear, so tapping on your screen shouldn’t be too hard. You should only need to tap it a few times before it jumps off of the PokéStop, and then you can catch it, along with collecting the items that were withheld from you at the PokéStop. Some players have reported this will also happen after interacting with a Team Rocket PokéStop, but it can happen at regular ones, as well.

So far, only Kecleon has this mechanic at the PokéStops. We don’t know if other Pokémon or other objects will block PokéStops in this way in the future. For now, the same method applies only if Kecleon is appearing in Pokémon Go. It first began appearing shortly after Chespin’s Community Day wrapped up.