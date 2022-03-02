What is the location of Murkwater Cave in Elden Ring?

In Elden Ring, Murkwater Cave is halfway up the west side of the ravine that leads north from Lake Agheel in West Limgrave. It has a Site of Grace of its own, and is roughly halfway between the Limgrave Tunnels Site of Grace and the Murkwater Coast Site of Grace.

The quickest way to reach the Murkwater Cave entrance is to drop down to it from the top of the cliff on the west side of the ravine, although this will cost you a couple hundred health in falling damage. The alternative is to fight your way through the undead soldiers at the south end of the ravine. They have an annoying habit of resurrecting themselves, but they’re not too dangerous.

Unfortunately, when you get close to the Murkwater Cave entrance, you will be raided by a hostile NPC, Bloody Finger Nerijus, and the cave entrance will be blocked. He’s much tougher than anything you’ll face inside Murkwater Cave, but easier to beat with the assistance of Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers. Kill him to get the Reduvia Dagger. If you’re not strong enough to fight Bloody Finger Nerijus, you can sprint out of the ravine, and he’ll go back to his own world. Now, if you return to the Murkwater Cave entrance without resting or fast travelling first, Bloody Finger Nerijus shouldn’t spawn again, so you can enter Murkwater cave in peace.