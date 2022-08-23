What is the max light level in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder? Answered

Destiny 2’s latest season, the Season of Plunder, is about pirates. You can expect to raid multiple ships, take their loot, and hunt for buried treasure around the solar system as you embark on several adventures with your crew. All the loot you and your crew will earn will mean you have the chance to level up your Guardian, and there’s a new Light Level for you to hit. Here’s what you need to know about the max light level in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

What are the soft and hard Light Level caps in Season of Plunder?

There are two thresholds you will want to hit while preparing to make your Guardian ready to hit some of the harder content in the game. There’s the soft cap Light Level and the hard cap Light Level. For Season of Plunder, the soft cap is 1570, and the hard cap is 1580.

The difference between the soft and hard cap numbers is the loot you can expect to receive in Destiny 2 activities. A majority of the activities in the game will drop numbers that get you close to the soft cap, and when you reach this point on all of your Guardian’s gear, it will be much harder to proceed forward, which brings us to the hard cap.

The hard cap in Destiny 2 is when you will no longer obtain gear completing traditional activities as you play the game. Instead, to reach this number, namely 1580, you must complete activities and content that reward you with pinnacle engrams. These pinnacle engrams guarantee they will give you weapons or armor that is better than what you have equipped. If you are working on something that gives you a pinnacle engram reward, ensure it is the best equipment your Guardian can wear. Otherwise, these activities will be wasted, making reaching the hard cap much more difficult.