What Is The Most Profitable Fish In Chillquarium? (Full Guide)
Not all fish are priced equally in Chillquarium, even though they look really cool.
Chillquarium is an idle fish tank game where you buy fish to sell them and vice versa. It’s generally a game that you won’t find yourself min-maxing, but if you’re in the mood to have a relaxing fixation on your screen that you can leave to grow at any time, this is your ticket.
There are pretty rare fish in the game, but there are plenty of fish to sell to turn over a profit so you can decorate your tank. But which fish are the most coveted in this indie game? The game tells you how much each fish will go for when you look at them in your aquarium menu. In this quick article, we’ll go over which packs have what fish and which fish to look out for to get yourself the best profit.
Freshwater Friends
The first type of fish you’ll be buying in Chillquarium is the Freshwater Friends pack, which consists of, you guessed it, freshwater fish and nothing else. These fish aren’t worth that much but grow relatively fast, so you have a quick turnaround time to make some decent money at the beginning of the game. Fish come in five categories:
- Common
- Rare
- Epic
- Legendary
- Mythical
And among these different types, here are all the fish you can find in each category of Freshwater Friends. Mythicals will sell for the most, while Commons sell for the least.
- Common: Goldfish, Neon Tetra, Blue Grass Guppy, Clown Loach, Corydoras, Swordtail, Wagtail Platy, Acara, Bala Shark, Betta, Dwarf Gouramif, Chili Rasbora
- Rare: Ramshorn Snail, Hillstream Loach, Peacock Gudgeon, Pleco, Cherry Shrimp, Angelfish, Flowerhorn Cichlid
- Epic: Discus, Oscar, Elephant Fish, Glassfish
- Legendary: Koi, Whiptail Catfish
- Mythical: Polkadot Stingray
Rivers and Ponds
The next step up from Freshwater is the Rivers and Ponds category, where you’ll start to see just a bit more money in Chillquarium. These slightly more profitable fish are a tad harder to get since the pack costs a whopping $1,000 of in-game currency. The money will flow fast, though, as long as you make sure to feed your freshwater friends and sell as many as you can. Here are all the fish you can obtain in the Rivers and Ponds pack, starting with Common and going all the way to the highest-selling Mythical.
- Common: Carp, Redtail Catfish, Wallete, Green Sunfish, Mudskipper, Northern Pike, Perch, Rainbow Trout, Snakehead, Sockeye Salmon, Bullhead Catfish, Tiger Trout
- Rare: Axolotl, Tequilla Splitfin, Ghost Knifefish, Fire Eel, Assassin Snail, Ornate Bichir, Piranha
- Epic: African Butterfly Fish, Amazon Leaffish, Alligator Gar, Sturgeon
- Legendary: Arowana, Arapaima
- Mythical: Paddlefish
Reef Fellas
All the Reff Fellas are great profitable fish for introducing you to seawater fish for the first time in Chillquarium. With a Seawater Tank in your possession, you’ll be able to obtain this pack and beyond as you hunt for more profit and buying power for cosmetics in your tank. Reef Fellas are high sellers, so keep your eye out for golden or rainbow fish among these because if you find one, the passive income on it will be amazing. You can find the following fish in the Reef Fellas pack:
- Common: Clownfish, Exquisite Fairy Wrasse, Copperband Butterflyfish, Falco Hawkfish, Blue Tang, Moorish Idol, Neopercularis Hogfish, Pufferfish, Ruby Red Dragonet, Spotted Ribbonfish, Triggerfish, Flame Angelfish
- Rare: Banggai Cardinalfish, Mandarinfish, Firefish Goby, Lyretail Anthias, Royal Gramma, Moray Eel, Achilles Tang
- Epic: Black Tang, Cowfish, Branded Coral Shrimp, Sea Slug
- Legendary: Lionfish, Frogfish
- Mythical: Masked Angelfish
Marine Dwellers
It’s unfortunate that there are not many crabs in Chillquarium, but we hope that some will soon be added in later. As an indie title, it’s more than likely that updates will come soon to expand on already existing packs. Marine Dwellers are another seawater class of fish that you unlock by getting yourself a Seawater Tank. These are where you start seeing the big bucks, especially if you unlock a golden or rainbow fish at this point. Make sure to Lock any Painted or otherwise rare fish that you come across so you don’t accidentally sell them!
- Common: Bluefin Trevally, Seahorse, Flounder, Longfin Batfish, Nassau Grouper, Pacific Lookdown, Bluespine Unicornfish, Garibaldi, Hogfish, Surge Wrasse, Rock Greenling, Sea Bass
- Rare: Viperfish, Chinese Trumpetfish, Lumpfish, Ghost Pipefish, Red Snapper, Scaly Foot Snail, Lancetfish
- Epic: Gulper Eel, Mantis Shrimp, Scorpionfish, Barred Knifejaw
- Legendary: Leafy Seadragon, Blobfish
- Mythical: Saw Shark
Giants
The last of the fish packs, and perhaps the biggest and best of all in Chillquarium: the Giants. This is where you find your big boys, as well as big buys. These fish will sell for a sizable amount and look really good in your tank once you collect for appearance instead of just buying and selling more fish. These big guys can really help spruce up your aquarium. At this stage of the game, you’ll likely have a lot of passive income just rolling in, so decorate your tanks to your heart’s content as you collect some of these big boys for display in your tanks:
- Common: Swordfish, Atlantic Tarpon, Barracuda, California Sheephead, Halibut, Yellowfin Tuna, Wahoo, Giant Trevally, Mahi Mahi, Lingcod, Goliath Grouper, Mola Mola
- Rare: Humphead Parrotfish, Blue Marlin, Giant Pacific Octopus, Wolf Eel, Manta Ray, Oarfish, Moonfish
- Epic: Great White Shark, Hammerhead Shark, Basking Shark, Whale Shark
- Legendary: Colecanth, Giant Squid
- Mythical: Colossal Squid
Golds and Rainbows
The most profitable fish by far is the golden and rainbow fish that you’ll come across very rarely in Chillquarium. They have a 1 in 1,025 chance of appearing but are guaranteed to appear after 2,000 tries, almost like shiny Pokemon. I was lucky enough to find one very early in the game, giving me a nice little passive income boost to the start of my game thanks to a lucky Peacock Gudgeon. While there is no way to reliably encounter golden or rainbow fish, you can help yourself by keeping a lookout and making sure you Lock your fish that are rare. Additionally, Painted fish also tend to be more valuable than their standard colored counterparts, even in Common and Rare categories where the sell value isn’t as great.
If you’re wondering which fish to sell and which fish to keep around for their passive income, we have a list that can help you differentiate your fish pile so that you’re making the most out of each idle second.
Fish that have a sell value higher than their income are the following. Go ahead and sell them!
- Goldfish
- Neon Tetra
- Blue Grass Guppy
- Clown Loach
- Corydoras
- Swordtail
- Wagtail Platy
- Acara
- Bala Shark
- Betta
- Dwarf Gourami
- Chilli Rasbora
- Ramshorn Snail
- Hillstream Loach
- Peacock Gudgeon
- Pleco
- Cherry Shrimp
- Carp
- Redtail Catfish
- Walleye
- Green Sunfish
- Mudskipper
- Northern Pike
- Perch
- Rainbow Trout
- Snakehead
- Sockeye Salmon
- Bullhead Catfish
- Tiger Trout
- Axolotl
- Tequila Splitfin
- Ghost Knifefish
- Fire Eel
- Assassin Snail
- African Butterfly Fish
- Clownfish
- Exquisite Fairy Wrasse
- Copperband Butterflyfish
- Falco Hawkfish
- Blue Tang
- Moorish Idol
- Neopercularis Hogfish
- Pufferfish
- Ruby Red Dragonet
- Spotted Ribbonfish
- Triggerfish
- Flame Angelfish
- Banggai Cardinalfish
- Mandarinfish
- Firefish Goby
- Lyretail Anthias
- Royal Gramma
- Moray Eel
- Achilles Tang
- Black Tang
- Cowfish
- Bluefin Trevally
- Seahorse
- Flounder
- Longfin Batfish
- Nassau Grouper
- Pacific Lookdown
- Bluespine Unicornfish
- Garibaldi
- Hogfish
- Surge Wrasse
- Rock Greenling
- Sea Bass
- Viperfish
- Chinese Trumpetfish
- Lumpfish
- Ghost Pipefish
- Red Snapper
- Scaly Foot Snail
- Lancetfish
- Gulper Eel
- Mantis Shrimp
- Swordfish
- Atlantic Tarpon
- Barracuda
- Califonia Sheephead
- Halibut
- Yellowfin Tuna
- Wahoo
- Giant Trevally
- Mahi Mahi
- Lingcod
- Goliath Grouper
- Mola Mola
- Humphead Parrotfish
- Blue Marlin
- Giant Pacific Octopus
- Wolf Eel
- Manta Ray
- Oarfish
- Moonfish
- Great White Shark
- Hammerhead Shark
- Basking Shark
Fish that have an income larger than their sell value are as follows. Keep these around for extra income!
- Flowerhorn Cichlid
- Elephant Fish
- Oscar
- Glassfish
- Koi
- Whiptail Catfish
- Ornate Bichir
- Piranha
- Amazon Leaffish
- Alligator Gar
- Sturgeon
- Arowana
- Arapaima
- Paddlefish
- Branded Coral Shrimp
- Sea Slug
- Lionfish
- Frogfish
- Masked Angelfish
- Scorpionfish
- Barred Knifejaw
- Leafy Seadragon
- Blobfish
- Saw Shark
- Whale Shark
- Colecanth
- Giant Squid
- Colossal Squid