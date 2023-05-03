Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Find All Fish Locations

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of collectibles to track down. These contain valuable items that you can exchange with vendors or powerful upgrades to improve your stats for battle. Other collectibles in the game are more centered on fun and exploring the many locations you’ll have a chance to visit.

One of the more enjoyable collectibles to complete involves tracking down fish. Your character, Cal Kestis, won’t be the one catching the fish, but you’ll meet up with a character who catches them and shares a wonderful tale with you whenever you find a new one. This guide covers how to find all Fish locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Fish in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 12 Fish locations you will need to track down in your Jedi: Survivor playthrough. Before you can begin collecting these fish, you’ll need to find the character who catches them: Skoova Stev. You can find this character in the Foothill Falls region on Koboh, and he’ll be the Mysterious Fisherman.

After talking to Skoova and inviting him to Pyloon’s Saloon in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, he’ll appear throughout the game in different locations, ready to catch the next fish. Every time you find Skoova at a new location, he’ll also give you another part of his tale, unlocking another Databank entry.

Unfortunately, you will not have a location on the map showing you where you have to go to find these fish. You will only know there’s a fish you can catch by finding Skoova Stev’s fishing boat floating near a body of water.

All Fish Locations in Jedi: Survivor

This is where you can find all 12 Fish during your Jedi: Survivor journey.

Fish Location Fish Collection Description Fish Location 1 When you first encounter Skoova, speak with him again, and he’ll acquire the first fish for your collection. This will be the See Fish. Fish Location 2 The next location you can find Skoova is in the Smuggler’s Tunnels, underneath Pyloon’s Saloon. He’ll be close to the water’s edge at the bottom of the cavern. This will be the Barbed Hookfish. Fish Location 3 You can return to the first area of the game, the Gorge Crash Site, and find Skoova to the right of the elevator. This will be the Frilled Newt. Fish Location 4 When visiting the Rift Passage, a location you find close to the edge of the Basalt Rift, you’ll find Skoova overlooking a small area of water. This will be the Big Mouth Faa. Fish Location 5 Outside of Rambler’s Reach Outpost, close to the stables, is another location where Skoova is attempting to catch another fish. This is the Fingertip Garpon. Fish Location 6 While heading out to the Viscid Bog, there’s another location close to the perimeter of the hut where you can find Skoova on another fishing adventure. This will be where you catch the Glottsamcrab. Fish Location 7 In the Mountain Ascent, close to one of the High Republic Chambers, is another opportunity for you to find a fish with Skoova. You’ll catch the Mee Fish at this location. Fish Location 8 You can find another fishing location in the Devastated Settlement. We recommend finishing this location and then reaching the top. When you’re at the Grand Courtyard, use a Relter to get an elevated rock formation, and Skoova will be at the center. You’ll find the Blinding Rayfish at this location. Fish Location 9 There will be another fishing location you can find at the bottom of Phon’Qi Caverns. You’ll need the Force Lift ability to reach this location, and it’s full of dangerous adversaries that you’ll have to face off against before you reach the bottom. Skoova Stev will be searching for the Viscid Lurker Jellyfish. Fish Location 10 This fishing location is close to the end of the Bygone Settlement. It’ll be the furthest area away from the Meditation Point in this area. Skoova will catch the Blue-Finned Crayfish. Fish Location 11 There is a fishing location close to the starting area of the Desert in Jedha, shortly after you meet the Hidden Path and begin to explore the location. Fish Location 12 There is a Crypt in Jedha called the Crypt of Uhrma where, after you finish the puzzle, unlocks a hidden cavern. The fishing spot will be on the left side, and you speak with Skoova. He will catch the Fantailed Laa fish.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

