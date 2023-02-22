What is the Navia Bay abandoned truck password in Tower of Fantasy

While exploring the alpine highlands of Navia Bay in Tower of Fantasy, you might stumble upon an abandoned truck overlooking the large inlet and the floating Cetus Island overhead. This truck’s interior compartment contains a Supply Pod that can be looted for EXP, Gold, Navia Exploration Progress, Dark Crystals, and a Black Nucleus. However, before you can collect these valuable resources, you must decipher the password for the Electronic Lock preventing outsiders from accessing the vehicle’s loot.

Unlocking the Navia Bay abandoned truck in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To figure out the password for the abandoned truck in the Navia Bay region of Tower of Fantasy, you need to climb atop the compartment and interact with the Password Memory to access a hint for the keycode from the input backup log. The memory will read, “The first, second, and fourth digits are all the same; the third digit is 0.” In other words, the possible password for the lock could be “5505,” “3033,” or “9099.” However, if you work your way up from “1101,” you will quickly find out that the correct password for the Navia Bay abandoned vehicle in Tower of Fantasy is “2202.”

Suppose you are struggling to locate the abandoned truck in Navia Bay. In that case, you can easily find it by fast-traveling in Tower of Fantasy to the Spacerift: North Seventh Day Forest, which sits north of the Banges Omnium Tower. On the slope where the Spacerift is located, face west to see the truck up the hill. However, be mindful when approaching the locked compartment, as a Treasure Guard and Densya will be guarding the entrance. After using the code above to loot the Supply Pod inside, you can find an easily accessible Scenic Point on the ledge to the right of the Navia Bay abandoned truck in Tower of Fantasy. This Scenic Point is of The Selga and will advance your progression of your World Exploration in Navia.