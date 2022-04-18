What is the No Man’s Sky coordinate exchange? Answered

The No Man’s Sky community has grown exponentially since the game’s initial launch. What began as a few fans glitching at the straws of good content in the game has become a mass of explorers eager to jump back into it at every opportunity. These fans have created projects of their own, and this guide explains what one of them, No Man’s Sky coordinate exchange, is.

What do you do in No Man’s Sky coordinate exchange?

Image via Hello Games

No Man’s Sky coordinate exchange is a Subreddit set up by a Reddit user named x_Muzzler_x/ in 2007. It now has over 100,000 users and is the second biggest No Man’s Sky fan project out there. It’s a place where players can come together to share coordinates for exciting discoveries, bases, and more that they’ve made in the game’s galaxies. It’s also where they share knowledge and help each other grow by being honest about their mistakes.

The Subreddit has a database of all known creatures, structures, ships, and so much more. This has been compiled over the years as part of a community effort, and it grows with every update. For example, the Outlaws update added solar ships, so players began to work together to categorize and name each ship as it was discovered.