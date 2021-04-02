What is the release date for Destiny 2 Season 14?

With a new season on the horizon in Destiny 2, Guardians are starting to wonder about when the new content will arrive, and exactly what they will be doing. At the moment, it would appear that Season 14 of Destiny 2 will begin on May 11, and run for roughly three months.

Season 13 will wrap up the story of Caiatl and her Cabal armies, but there is no official title for Season 14 yet. Bungie tends to play their cards close to their chests when it comes to upcoming season, normally starting to reveal information in the last two weeks of the active season.

One thing that is known is that Vault of Glass will be returning. A fan favorite Raid from the original Destiny, the Vex focused, six player activity will be getting a bit of a rework. There will even be a World’s First race upon release, one of the highlights of Destiny 2 as the best players in the community come together to be the first to complete the new activity.

Players can, of course, expect a new Season Pass with Exotic rewards, new armor styles, and the introduction of the transmog system, allowing them to change how their armor looks. Ada- 1 will be returning to the Tower, and there will be plenty of other changes on the way.

We suspect Bungie will start ramping up the promotion of Season 14 around the end of April, and we will hopefully learn what the season will be called a little before then.

