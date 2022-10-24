What is the release date for Undisputed?

To put it bluntly, it’s been a long while since a simulation boxing game has launched for either PC or consoles. In fact, the last major simulation boxing title to go live, EA Fight Night Champion, launched all the way back in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. And while gamers still play it thanks to EA Play, it’s fair to say that some want to see a brand new boxing game released into the world. That’s expected to change with the impending release of Steel City Interactive’s Undisputed (formerly known as eSports Boxing Club).

Undisputed is currently in development, but when can we expect the title to launch? Let’s go over what we know so far.

Undisputed Release Date Information

Originally, Undisputed was supposed to have two major release dates: an early access date and a final release. The early access version was slated to go live sometime in December 2020, and the final version was pegged to launch at some point in 2021. However, the first part of that time line never came to fruition.

In a December 2020 statement to followers on social media, Steel City Interactive stated that its original plan was pushed back, thanks to a number of factors. For one, the company received a lot more attention than anticipated, and Steel City wanted to meet the high expectations that have been set. Additionally, the company noted that it has also expanded the game’s development team, thanks to receiving more investment.

We have released the following statement to provide you all with more info about eSports Boxing Club's development journey, and how the game is progressing. We have set the bar very high for a small Studio and will require more time to deliver the game we want you all to play. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/DnmQKoRNH4 — Steel City Interactive (@SteelCityInt) December 14, 2020

Fast forward to October 2022, and a lot has remained the same. The game has receive a re-brand, but Undisputed does not have a release date. One interesting note though is that the social media team was quite active throughout the months of September & October. The team over at Steel City Interactive has been steadily releasing new footage of the game, as well as model renders for boxers that will be in the game. Take that information for what it is.

So while we do have lists of features and boxers that are expected to be in the game, we don’t have a release date of that writing. However, that is expected to change in the near future, so keep checking this article, as it will be updated to reflect any new information.