What is the release date of Forspoken?

Forspoken is an upcoming game from the team at Luminous Productions, which is a part of Square Enix. The game was originally announced at Square Enix’s spring digital event in early 2021. At that point, the team wasn’t ready to share the release date. However, at Sony’s September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, they peeled back the curtain just a bit and gave fans a rough release window. You can expect to jump into Square Enix’s latest beautiful world sometime in Spring 2022.

Luminous Productions’ latest will come to PS5 and PC early next year. For the first two years, the game will be console exclusive to the PS5. While details about the plot are still relatively light, we do know that Gary Whitta (co-writer of Rogue One) is heading up the game’s writing department. In the short teaser trailers we’ve seen thus far, we’ve seen the protagonist Frey Holland dashing around the world of Athia, using her magical abilities to stay alive.

Speaking of those magical abilities, Forspoken’s director Takeshi Aramaki has said the gameplay will be focused on speed and fluidity. Those abilities help the devs hit that goal by allowing the player to quickly move throughout the environment in ways that wouldn’t be possible for normal humans.

As we enter the winter months, we expect to hear much more about Forspoken. There’s still so much we don’t know, and Luminous Productions will need to start sharing that as we near the release window.