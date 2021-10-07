What is the release date of Ghost Recon Frontline?

Ghost Recon Frontline is the newest entry in the Ghost Recon franchise, and this time it’s an entirely PvP-focused offering. The game’s reveal has generated a lot of buzz, though it wasn’t exactly met with open arms by Ghost Recon fans who had been hoping for another story-focused entry in the series. Some detractors have also noted Frontline’s many visual similarities to Call of Duty: Warzone. We won’t know for sure what Ghost Recon Frontline actually plays like until the game’s official release date swings around.

Currently, there is no known release window for Ghost Recon Frontline, though we do have a date for the start of the game’s first closed playtest: October 14. This will be the first of multiple playtests. Considering that the game has been in development for more than three years at this point, and the finished quality of the footage shown in the trailer, we expect Ghost Recon Frontline to launch sometime in early or mid-2022. That said, we reiterate that no official release date for Ghost Recon Frontline has come down from developer Ubisoft Bucharest as of yet.

We will update this article when we know more. In the meantime, players in Europe can sign up for the closed playtest in hopes of sampling the game early.