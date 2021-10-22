What is the release date of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition releases digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11. For those that aren’t a fan of digital releases, the console physical editions launch December 7.

The game’s listing on the Rockstar website makes note of several graphical enhancements. These upgrades include new environmental and lighting upgrades, higher resolution textures, and improved draw distances. In addition to the visual package, this remastered trilogy also promises a modernized gameplay experience with controls and targeting in line with the way Grand Theft Auto V handles.

The website also lists the PC system requirements, which are unchanged from the previously leaked specifications. Taking the system requirements into account, these titles are more hardware intensive than Grand Theft Auto V on both the minimum and recommended settings. Following the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games gave consumers a small window of opportunity to snatch the older releases before delisting them from digital storefronts.

This isn’t the first time Rockstar has enhanced a Grand Theft Auto title. Grand Theft Auto V is infamous for spanning three releases across multiple generations with a fourth iteration coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in 2022.