What is the Shrine of Secrets in Dead by Daylight? (June 28)

Dead by Daylight has an extensive in-game store where players can buy new cosmetics for their Survivors and Killers. It’s also where you can purchase DLC packs. Each day, a section of the store called the Shrine of Secrets is reset, offering four unique teachable perks to players with the cash to pay for them. This guide explains the Shrine of Secrets and outlines which teachable perks are available today.

Shrine of Secrets for June 28

The teachable perks in the Shrine of Secrets on June 28 are as follows.

Balanced Landing (1500 Iridescent Shards) : After falling from a height, stagger is reduced by 75% and the volume of grunts you make is reduced by 100% You then start sprinting at 150% of your normal speed for 3 seconds, but suffer from the Exhausted status for 60 after.

: After falling from a height, stagger is reduced by 75% and the volume of grunts you make is reduced by 100% You then start sprinting at 150% of your normal speed for 3 seconds, but suffer from the Exhausted status for 60 after. Bamboozle (1500 Iridescent Shards) : KIller’s vault speed is 5% faster and The Entity block any location you vault through for 8 seconds. Only one vault location can be affected at a time and it does not apply to pallets.

: KIller’s vault speed is 5% faster and The Entity block any location you vault through for 8 seconds. Only one vault location can be affected at a time and it does not apply to pallets. Hex: Ruin (1500 Iridescent Shards) : All generators immediately regress when not being repaired by a Survivor.

: All generators immediately regress when not being repaired by a Survivor. Wake Up! (1500 Iridescent Shards): When all generators are powered, all exit gates within 128 meters are revealed. Your aura is revealed to all other Survivors within 128 meters while opening a gate, and you open those gates 15% faster.

Which teachable perks should you buy?

There’s a lot to like about today’s Shrine of Secrets, but we’ll only recommend two perks. The first is Pop Goes The Weasel because it’s a fiendish perk that can prolong matches and help the Killer sacrifice every Survivor through deception. For Survivors, it’s hard to ignore Prove Thyself because of how powerful it can be for a group of Survivors. Even one Survivor in a group using it will help blast through generators faster, but multiple Survivors using it will make life extremely difficult for the Killer.

What is the Shrine of Secrets?

The Shrine of Secrets is a section of the Dead by Daylight store where four teachable are offered regularly. You can purchase these teachable perks with Iridescent Shards, a currency gained by playing matches in Dead by Daylight. The Shrine of Secrets is updated once per week, though during special events such as the 6th Anniversary Twisted Masquerade, it can be updated more frequently. Buying teachable perks here unlocks them in Bloodwebs, so you’ll need to spend Bloodpoints in the Bloodweb with Killers and Survivors to find and use these teachable perks after unlocking them.