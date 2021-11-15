What is the start date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

As the current season of Fortnite draws to a close, everyone is wondering if this will be the end of the chapter and if the next major moment in the game will lead us to Chapter 3 Season 1. While many folks expect a Season 9 and Season X other people are convinced that the next season will actually be the start of Chapter 2 Season 1.

Whatever happens, the next season of Fortnite is due to start on December 6, be that another season in the current chapter, or the start of Chapter 3. As for what we think might happen, there are some compelling reasons to believe that Chapter 3 is on the way.

First, people who finish punchcards for Dark Jonesy at Steamy Stacks will be treated to some interesting dialogue about two possible futures waiting for us. One is leading to total annihilation while the other leads to loss and sacrifice. Neither sounds very inviting, and both of them hint at massive changes coming to the game, such as those that happen between chapters.

We also have a very powerful Cube Queen that has arrived, promising to “Leave nothing behind.” We have witnessed the power of a single cube before, so who knows what she can do with all the cubes that currently make up Cubetown in the middle of the map.

Her special harvesting tool also contains a hint, as the description states “This staff has ended countless realities. Soon, the Island will join them.” So, the game really does seem to be implying that something very big is on the way.