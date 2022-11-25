What is the undiscovered collectible in Myrkr Tunnels in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of war Ragnarok, Forging Destiny is the tenth goal on The Path main story quest line. Playing as Kratos, and accompanied by Mimir, Brok and Freya, you return to Svartalfheim using one of Brok’s secret Mystic Gates. Your objective is to re-forge the Draupnir Spear, which Brok and Sindri believe is the only weapon that could possibly be used to defeat Heimdall, who intends to kill Atreus (a.k.a. Loki).

If you’re the completionist type, then you might well care more about collectibles than about ancient mythical spears, so you probably opened up your map as soon as you arrived in the Myrkr Tunnels. There are only three collectibles to find here: one Nornir Chest, one Legendary Chest, and one “Undiscovered” collectible. And this guide is here to help you discover what that undiscovered collectible is.

How to get the undiscovered collectible in Myrkr Tunnels

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectible in Myrkr Tunnels is a Yggdrasil Rift. It should unlock right after you finish the Forging Destiny mission. However, to collect a Yggdrasil Rift, you have to fight a really tough battle, so we’d recommend that you come back here much later, ideally after you’ve completed The Path main story quest line, and maxed out your skills and equipment.

Later in the game, you won’t be able to use Brok’s secret Mystic Gateway that leads directly to the Myrkr Tunnels, so you’ll have to come back the long way around. Travel to the Nidavellir Beach Mystic Gateway, take the train up the hill, then go up the wooden ramp and drop through the square hole. You’re now back in Myrkr Tunnels. Go south, then west, then north to find the Yggdrasil Rift. Remember though, powerful enemies will come pouring out of that rift, so don’t approach it unless you’re confident you’ve got the best equipment and skills for the job.