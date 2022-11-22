What is the undiscovered collectible in Sanctuary Grove in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of war Ragnarok, Runaway is the seventh goal on The Path main story quest line. Atreus, during the biggest argument yet with his father Kratos, turns into a bear and rampages out of Sindri’s House to the nearby Mystic Gateway. There he returns to his human form, but hasn’t really calmed down fully, and so punches the gateway until it teleports him to Midgard. But he’s not sure exactly where in Midgard.

Realizing he must find warmth and shelter soon, or else surely perish, Atreus trudges through the snow in search of a place to protect him from the icy storm. Soon, and very luckily, he stumbles upon Sanctuary Grove, otherwise known as Freya’s House. Having been freed from her curse, Freya isn’t there. So, what is there? Well, not much. If you open up your map, you’ll see that the Sanctuary Grove region has just one collectible and, during Runaway, it’s still marked as “Undiscovered”.

How to get the undiscovered collectible in Sanctuary Grove in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectible in Sanctuary Grove is Mirkweed, one of the flowers you need to collect in order to complete the Nine Realms in Bloom Favor side quest. Nine Realms in Bloom starts when you find the first flower, and the earliest one it’s possible to find is the Dawnbloom, which you can find in Alfheim after completing the Song of the sands Favor. However, you can’t come back to Sanctuary Grove and get the Mirkweed until after you complete The Path main story quest line.

After you complete The Path, you can return to Sanctuary Grove by speaking to Ratatoskr the squirrel, so that he gives you the “Yggdrasil Seeds”. Then you can use the Mystic Gateway to travel to the Undiscovered Mystic Gateway in Midgard, which is actually in Sanctuary Grove. The Mirkweed is on the ground to the east of Chaurli, the giant tortoise who stands guard over Freya’s House.