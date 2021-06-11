What platforms will Two Point Campus be on?

Two Point Campus takes all of the cartoon insanity of Two Point Hospital and puts it through college without the ridiculous tuition bills. The game was officially announced during the 2021 Summer Gamefest Kickoff Livestream and gave a glimpse into what fans of the first title can expect in this spinoff. If you are looking to get your hands on the game when it releases, these are the platforms you will need to have.

Two Point Campus will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Differentiating itself from Two Point Hospital, it appears that the new game is expected to release on consoles the same day as it does on PC. The first game was initially released on PC in 2018, and console players had to wait until 2020 to get access to the game.

Two Point Campus will also have separate versions available on both last and current generation consoles, so PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will have different ports than PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is unknown at this time what the differences will be between ports and if you will need to buy the game multiple times if you upgrade your console later.