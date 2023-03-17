What should you inscribe into the Holy Cedar Tablets in Diablo IV?

One of the first choices you have to make in Diablo IV is which word you want to inscribe into the Holy Cedar Tablets. These holy Tablets belong to a ritual that the massive city of Kyovashad requires all people to do to enter its gates. You will be escorted to this city by a hermit known as Lorath after you complete the opening tutorial sequences of Diablo IV. This guide will explain what you should inscribe into the Holy Cedar Tablets in Diablo IV.

Related: The best Barbarian skills and abilities to get first in Diablo IV

What to inscribe into the Holy Cedar Tablets in Diablo IV

Once you reach the entrance to Kyovashad, Lorath will enter the town, while you will be forced to head to the Holy Tablets and begin the ritual. This will present you with an assortment of options, none of which are explained. Thankfully, it would appear that you can choose any option, and nothing of significance will happen. No matter what you want, you must choose something to enter this city and progress the main story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the five options you can choose from to progress this quest.

Inscribe “Fear” into the wood.

Inscribe “Anger” into the wood.

Inscribe “Pride” into the wood.

Inscribe “Greed” into the wood.

Inscribe nothing but scribbles into the wood.

You can choose all five options if you prefer, and choosing to scribble will cause a bonus line of dialogue from a nearby guard. No matter what you pick, you can then enter the town, and Lorath will reference the ritual as meaningless. Upon entering the city, you will also earn a handful of experience points and unlock a vast array of social features as the prologue completes. Pick whichever option you prefer, and enter Kyovashad to begin your Diablo IV experience.