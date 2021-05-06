What time does Hood: Outlaws & Legends Forest Lords Pack release?

Hood: Outlaws & Legends releases on May 7. The game is available to play three days early if you pre-order it. If not, then you’ll have to wait until the official release date of May 10 to play. While most of the game will be open for you to play early, not all of the bonus content will be. This guide covers when the Legends Forest Lords Pack goes live.

The Legends Forest Lords Pack for Hood: Outlaws & Legends will release on May 10. The DLC isn’t available until the game’s official release date and time. This means that you can’t enjoy any of that bonus content for the first three days of playing the game, providing you pre-ordered it.

What is the Legends Forest Lord Pack?

The Legends Forest Lords Pack is a piece of bonus DLC for Hood: Outlaws & Legends. You can pick it up if you purchase the Year 1 Edition of the game. The pack is exclusive to this edition, so you won’t unlock it even if you purchase the base game and the Year 1 Battle Pass Pack separately.

The DLC grants you four exclusive skins to use in every match. One for each character class. There are also four exclusive weapon skins, one for every character’s signature weapon. These skins give each character a look that references the tales of Robin Hood, with a band of outlaws living in the forest. For example, the Ranger has bones on his bow, and the Hunter has feathers woven into her outfit.