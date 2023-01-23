What to do when Twitch won’t let you follow a streamer

If you have found a new Twitch streamer you really enjoy, you may be willing to reward them with that all-important follow. However, there are instances where you can press the button and get a message letting you know you can’t. If you are told you can not follow a certain Twitch streamer, here is what to do.

Related: How to fix lagging Twitch streams – Laggy stream fixes

How to fix the unable to follow a streamer message on Twitch

If Twitch is telling you that you can not follow a certain streamer, the first reason may be that they blocked you. This doesn’t always mean that they went out of their way to make sure you couldn’t follow them. Sometimes, CommanderRoot programs that streamers use to remove bot accounts from their audience can accidentally get real people as well. Just contact the streamer to check their ban list to see if you are on it.

If that didn’t work, you should also check to see if Twitch is experiencing any issues on its servers. Even if people are still able to stream, there can be other issues messing with the site, in which case you may need to wait until things get fixed.

There is also a limit to how many people you can follow at one time. If you have gone through a huge list of streamers on your followed list, go through it and unfollow any that are inactive or you don’t care much for anymore.

If none of the above worked, we recommend trying to use Twitch on another device. If you are on the browser version, try the app and vice versa.

If none of the above worked, you may want to get in contact with Twitch Support so they can look into the situation and see what is wrong.