What to do with the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux in Elden Ring

Towards the end of Elden Ring’s main quest, you’ll fight Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. Halfway through the fight, he’ll unveil his true identity as Hoarah Loux. Once you defeat this powerful warrior, you’ll obtain his Remembrance, which you can give to Finger Reader Enia to obtain one of two powerful items.

One of these items is the Axe of Godfrey, which is a replica of Godfrey’s signature weapon. It’s a Colossal Weapon that requires 14 Dexterity, as well as a whopping 42 Strength to wield. It also scales with both of those attributes. Its unique skill, Regal Roar, temporarily boosts your attack power, and also creates a shockwave that cannot be guarded against. This is an ideal weapon for Strength-focused builds looking for a greataxe to wield.

The other item you can acquire is the Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker Ash of War, which is usable on all melee weapons. This ability sees you slam both hands on the ground to create a powerful shockwave. You can perform up to two shockwaves in a row.

In Elden Ring, there are plenty of weapons you can only acquire by exchanging certain boss Remembrances. If you’re curious what the Black Blade, Rot Goddess, or Blood Lord Remembrances will net you, check out our coverage on FromSoftware’s open-world title.