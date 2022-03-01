What to do with the Weathered Dagger in Elden Ring

Throughout Elden Ring, you’ll obtain several key items that have no practical use in combat, but are instead necessary to progress certain questlines. One such item is the Weathered Dagger, which you’ll obtain from Fia upon reaching the Atlus Plateau via the Grand Lift of Dectus. Here’s what to do with this item once you acquire it.

The only known use for the Weathered Dagger is giving it to D, Hunter of the Dead, who can be found in Roundtable Hold. Unfortunately, doing this will also kill him, so bear that in mind before handing it over. If you speak to him, he’ll ask if he can have the dagger. Give it to him, and he’ll be dead the next time you visit Roundtable Hold. You’ll then be able to loot the Twinned Armor from his corpse. You’ll also obtain D’s Bell Bearing, which you can give to the Twin Maiden Husks to unlock new items in their in-game shop.

