What to give the Pensive Hilichurl on Day 4 of Mimi Tomo – Genshin Impact

The first second you will run into on Day 4 of the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact is the Pensive Hilichurl. He has a Mutual Exchange quest for you, which means he is looking for a specific item, and if you can give it to him, he will give you some information that you need. Two Mutual Exchange requests in one day is a first in the event, so this is interesting.

The good news for players is that they have the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. The Hilichurl will use the phrase “Lata Boya Sada”, and we will need to figure out what it needs from us.

Lata Boya actually translates to a color, and means blue. Sada, on the other hand, means solid or hard. So, we can figure out that the Hilchurl wants something hard and blue. Interacting with them again will will bring up your Inventory and you can pick and item to give them. We went with a Crystal Chunk which meets both requirements. After that, he will give you the location and time to find the Unusual Hilichurl on Day 4.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.