All The Skull Merchant perks in Dead by Daylight

The killer for Tools of Torment in Dead by Daylight has been unveiled, and they are The Skull Merchant. They are a killer who has access to an array of heavily tech-based powers, making it difficult for Survivors to escape their watchful eye. Like all Killers in Dead by Daylight, The Skill Merchant has three unique perks you can unlock. This guide covers all The Skull Merchant’s perks in Dead by Daylight.

How all of The Skull Merchant perks work in Dead by Daylight

The Skull Merchant will have access to three perks: Game Afoot, THWACK!, and Leverage.

Game Afoot

With this perk, while a Killer is chasing down a Survivor, and they happen to be the Obsession, this perk activates. It will damage Generators, and whenever you destroy Breakable Walls and Pallets, your chosen Killer receives a 5% Hast Status for 8/9/10 seconds. Whenever you hit a Survivor with the most time in a chase with a Basic Attack, this target becomes the Obsession. The Killer can only be Obsessed with one Survivor at a time, so this perk does not create multiple obsessions.

Leverage

When you have the Leverage perk, every time your Killer hooks a Survivor, they gain a token, and you can earn up to 10 tokens. When you Hook a Survivor, this perk activates. Each token your Killer has earned reduces the speed at which Survivors can heal by 3/4/5% for 30 seconds, making it harder for them to recover from their wounds.

THWACK!

The final perk The Skull Merchant can use is THWACK!, and it occurs after you hook a Survivor. Once you Hook a Survivor, performing the break action on the next Breakable Wall or Pallet makes Survivors within 32 meters scream and reveals their location through an Aura for 4 seconds. THWACK! is active for 45/60/75 seconds after the Survivor has been hooked.