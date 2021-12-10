When does Fall Guys Guestravaganza start?

During the 2021 Game Awards, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout took up some valuable real estate for two back-to-back announcements. First, that Nightmare Before Christmas-themed outfits and missions are coming to the game. And, second, that a special in-game Guestravaganza will run featuring outfits that run the gamut of gaming.

Fall Guys’ Guestravaganza will run for only a couple days, from December 28, 2021 through January 3, 2022. Characters included as part of Guestravaganza include: 2B from Square Enix’s Nier Automata; the Goose from Panic Inc.’s indie favorite Untitled Goose Game; and the title characters from indie classics like MDHR’s Cuphead (which had a big Game Awards announcement of its own) and Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight.

Fall Guys is a particularly playful and goofy-feeling multiplayer online game which debuted in February 2020. The game quickly became a favorite among online gaming communities, especially since it is supported by all gaming platforms. Season 6 of the game, entitled Party Spectacular, recently began on November 30, 2021. This is not the first time Fall Guys has given a nod to the wider video game world: earlier this week, Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy was also released as a skin.