When does Fortnite v22.10 release?

Fortnite goes through several updates reasonably often, and it comes with a good amount of downtime. However, for the Fortnite update, v22.10, the Epic Games team has made an enormous announcement leading up to rolling it out that they will be shutting down the servers for an extended time. This is because the team has been encountering problems with the update. With the servers shutting down, when will Fortnite v22.10 release?

When can you download Fortnite update v22.10?

Rolling out the update will take roughly 11 hours. The announcement was made at 5 PM ET on October 3, which means we can expect the servers to return sometime at 4 AM ET on October 4. It will be early on a Tuesday morning, so you won’t have to worry about missing anything in Fortnite. Although, if you were trying to play on Monday evening, you wouldn’t be able to do that.

The sudden announcement was made on the Fortnite Status twitter page, which is the official Fortnite page.

Due to an issue, we are entering downtime early. Update 22.10 will still release tomorrow October 4th.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/2wFY2Rcrt6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 3, 2022

Given the extended downtime, there should be multiple quests for you to go through when the Fortnite servers return. However, there’s also plenty to look forward to for October, with Fortnitemares returning on October 18. Before the official announcement, data miners had discovered that a Halloween-themed boss could be on the way to the game, which makes sense for the upcoming Fortnitemares event later this month.

When Fortnite’s v22.10 update arrives early October 4, you should be able to automatically download it when you load up your Epic Games Store launcher page. After it’s finished downloading, you can return to Fortnite and begin working through the next series of quests.