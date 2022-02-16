When does the female Berserker release in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark’s North American release hit western players with a solid reminder that while gender representation in games has seen a lot of change-driving discourse in North America over the past couple of decades, that’s not exactly been the case everywhere else. While the cosmetic side of the issue is pretty bad on its own, a bigger misstep for Lost Ark in the eyes of players has been gender-locking the classes. Currently, each class has a default gender associated with it, and the best players can hope for is a gender-swapped version of the archetype, with its own abilities and stats. That is the case with the female Berserker class in Lost Ark, which has been teased and is currently in development.

Smilegate has not yet announced a release time for the female Berserker class in Lost Ark, but considering the time of the official reveal, we are confident the class will be released sometime in 2022. When the female Berserker class releases, odds are it will have a similar playstyle as the existing Berserker class, though with slightly different abilities and stats. It will most likely have a different name as well. That said, many Lost Ark players would prefer if the female Berserker is just that: a playable Berserker with a female character model.